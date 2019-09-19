Austin Middle School in Irving in lockdown as police respond to report of man with gun

What happens during a school lockdown? A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.

Students at Austin Middle School in Irving were moved to Pierce Early Childhood School Thursday morning as police followed up on a report of a man with a gun at the middle school, according to police and the school district.

Irving police said in a Facebook post around 8:40 a.m. that the first sweep of the school revealed no suspect or weapon on the premises, and no injuries have been reported. The school was placed into a lockdown, police said, as students were directed to the early childhood school on North Britain Road.

Parents wanting to reunite with their children could pick them up, police said.

The Irving Independent School District said on Twitter at 8:41 a.m. that police were conducting a secondary search of the middle school and surrounding areas. Students and staff were still being moved to Pierce Early Childhood School, the district said, and all were safe.

The district encouraged anyone seeking more information to call 972-273-1010.