18-year-old Cleburne man killed in crash
An 18-year-old from Cleburne was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday.
Joshua Frederic Hathaway died at 1:38 p.m. of blunt force trauma of the head due to a motor vehicle-motor vehicle crash, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. His death was determined to be an accident.
The crash occurred in Cleburne on Texas 171 at Katherine P. Raines Drive, the medical examiner reported. The circumstances surrounding the crash are unclear.
Cleburne police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
Hathaway was taken to the Texas Health Cleburne ER, where he died, according to the medical examiner.
