18-year-old Cleburne man killed in crash

Joshua Frederic Hathaway, 18, of Cleburne, was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday on Highway 171 in Cleburne, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. He reportedly died at 1:38 p.m. of blunt force trauma of the head inside of the Texas Health Cleburne ER.

The crash occurred in Cleburne on Texas 171 at Katherine P. Raines Drive, the medical examiner reported. The circumstances surrounding the crash are unclear.

Cleburne police didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

