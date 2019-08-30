Fraudulent notes purporting to be from Arlington Water show up on homes

A fraudulent note purporting to be from Arlington Water solicits water samples for testing. The agency said it doesn’t typically request samples like this. Courtesy of Arlington Water Utilities

Arlington Water Utilities is alerting residents on the east side of the city that if they received a note purporting to be from the agency, it’s likely a fake.

Notes reading “Water Info, Sorry We Missed You” showed up on homes in east Arlington, Arlington Water said on Facebook and Twitter Thursday. The notes tell homeowners when they visited the home and provides a phone number so the homeowner can call them back.

Arlington Water said the notes solicit water samples for testing, which the agency typically doesn’t do.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

https://twitter.com/ArlingtonWater/status/1167089065851858944

Additionally, the notes didn’t include the Arlington Water logo nor did it include a local phone number. These are two features people can look for in a genuine note from Arlington Water, the agency said.

Anyone with questions is asked to call Arlington Water at 817-275-5931.