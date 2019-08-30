Fort Worth police searching for missing 83-year-old man with dementia

Monroe Jackson, 83, was last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday leaving the 7500 block of Yolanda Drive in Fort Worth, police said.

The family of an 83-year-old man with dementia who went missing Wednesday night fears he may be in danger, according to Fort Worth police.

Monroe Jackson was last seen around 11 p.m. Wednesday leaving the 7500 block of Yolanda Drive, police said. He was wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and a red hat.

He has dementia, police said, and might’ve become disoriented. His family worries he could be in danger.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 817-392-4222.