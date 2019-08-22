Public service scheduled at Texas dog park for veteran police K-9 Officer Boris

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A public memorial service for Frisco K-9 Officer Boris, who died on Aug. 7, is scheduled for Monday at the Ruff Range Dog Park in Frisco.

Boris, a Belgian Malinois, passed away from medically-related issues. He was 4 years old.

The service will be at 9 a.m. at the dog park, 5335 4th Army Memorial Drive in Frisco.

At the time of his death, Boris was at a specialized police-dog training facility where he was awaiting a new handler to be assigned.

Boris had been with Frisco Police Department for over two years. During his time in the department, Boris assisted in making 79 drug-related arrests, was used in over 100 narcotics sniffs per year, was deployed seven times for tracking suspects and was successful in six no-bite suspect apprehensions.

He joined the department in May 2017.