Public service scheduled at Texas dog park for veteran police K-9 Officer Boris
A public memorial service for Frisco K-9 Officer Boris, who died on Aug. 7, is scheduled for Monday at the Ruff Range Dog Park in Frisco.
Boris, a Belgian Malinois, passed away from medically-related issues. He was 4 years old.
The service will be at 9 a.m. at the dog park, 5335 4th Army Memorial Drive in Frisco.
At the time of his death, Boris was at a specialized police-dog training facility where he was awaiting a new handler to be assigned.
Boris had been with Frisco Police Department for over two years. During his time in the department, Boris assisted in making 79 drug-related arrests, was used in over 100 narcotics sniffs per year, was deployed seven times for tracking suspects and was successful in six no-bite suspect apprehensions.
He joined the department in May 2017.
