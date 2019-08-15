Springtown man sentenced to 70 years for using hot belt buckle to brand his girlfriend

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 31 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A Springtown man was sentenced to 70 years in prison on Wednesday for using a heated belt buckle to brand his girlfriend in December 2018.

During the assault, David Shawn Minze, 39, used a lighter to heat up his western-style belt buckle bearing a large letter “S” and branded her on her upper buttocks.

A Parker County jury convicted Minze on Wednesday on a charge of felony assault after deliberating just over two hours. Jurors then took 45 minutes to sentence him to 70 years.

Minze had six prior felony convictions.

Minze was arrested by Springtown police in January on a warrant for the Dec. 23 assault on his girlfriend. He also had a second warrant for violating his parole.

During the trial, the woman testified that Minze had choked her and used scissors to cut up her clothing into multiple pieces.