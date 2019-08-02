Woman dead after vehicle strikes her as she tries to cross Garland highway

A woman died in Garland Thursday evening after she was struck by a vehicle as she tried to cross the LBJ Freeway, police said. Her identity hasn’t been released.

The identity of the victim hasn’t been released.

Police posted on Twitter around 10:30 p.m. the freeway was shut down near Garland Road following a deadly crash. A little more than an hour later, police said on Twitter that “an adult female was attempting to cross the highway” when she was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle.

The driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

No charges have been filed.

An investigation into the vehicle-pedestrian crash is ongoing.