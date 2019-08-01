North Richland Hills authorities remove car from pond linked to inmate

North Richland Hills officers and firefighters on Wednesday morning removed a black sedan from a pond. It belonged to a man charged with public intoxication, police said. Courtesy of the North Richland Hills Police Department

When authorities arrived Wednesday morning, all that could be seen of the black sedan was its popped trunk sticking out of the water.

North Richland officers and firefighters responded to a report of a car submerged in a pond near Ice House Drive and Bridge Street, police said. Police were later able to determine the car belonged to a man charged with public intoxication earlier that morning and booked into the North Richland Hills Joint Detention Center.

https://twitter.com/NRHPD/status/1156689880363216897?s=20

It’s unclear how the car wound up in the pond. The man who was arrested had made no comments about his prior activity, police said.

After firefighters confirmed no one was inside the sedan, efforts to remove it from the pond began. Police captured this process in a video they posted to Twitter.

A man attached a long chain to the car and a tow truck began to pull the car out of the water. The sedan can be seen slowly emerging from the water, and its front end appears to be damaged.

It eventually makes it onto the grassy land, its tires caked in mud.

No additional charges are expected to be filed against the man.