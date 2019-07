Police manage loose horses in North Richland Hills North Richland Hills police responded to a call for five horses running loose at Linda Spurlock Park, the city's police department wrote Tuesday on Facebook. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK North Richland Hills police responded to a call for five horses running loose at Linda Spurlock Park, the city's police department wrote Tuesday on Facebook.

North Richland Hills police officers responded Tuesday to a call for five horses that were running loose in Linda Spurlock Park, the city’s police department wrote on Facebook.

The officers returned the horses home.

The department wrote in the Facebook post that “cowboy skills were put to use.”