Southlake first responders saved a man’s life last year. He’ll get to thank them today
Video shows officers rescue man who stopped breathing while driving
A Southlake man wants to thank members of the city’s police and fire departments for saving his life after he suffered cardiac arrest while driving and crashed his car. He’ll get his chance today.
Southlake first responders involved in the rescue will gather at city hall at 2 p.m. today for a recognition ceremony.
The man, who was not named in the city’s press release, went into cardiac arrest while driving on Highway 114 last year, crashing into a median. Southlake police performed CPR on the man until paramedics arrived, taking over.
The man was taken to an area hospital where he made a full recovery.
This story will be updated.
