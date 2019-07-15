Man dies after driving himself, daughter into water; he had medical issues, police say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A Flower Mound man died Sunday night after driving himself and his 8-year-old daughter into water near a riverwalk, Flower Mound police said Monday.

Authorities believe Daniel Morrow, 34, who had a medical history, may have suffered a medical emergency as he was driving and lost control of his vehicle.

Morrow was pronounced dead at a local hospital at 8:31 p.m. Sunday, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Monday. A ruling on his death was pending autopsy.

His daughter was treated and released from a local hospital, Flower Mound police said Monday.

The accident occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of Riverside Drive in Flower Mound.

Morrow was driving his sport utility vehicle when it ran off the road and into the water near the River Walk development. Emergency crews rescued Morrow and his daughter from the SUV, and they were immediately taken to hospitals.

Flower Mound police believe Morrow may have had a medical emergency based on witness reports and information obtained from his family.