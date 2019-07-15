Motorcyclist dies from injuries after vehicle hits cow on North Texas highway

Share the Road: Watch for motorcycles Crashes involving motorcycles are often the fault of a motorist failing to yield the right of way or caused by a motorist who is distracted. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crashes involving motorcycles are often the fault of a motorist failing to yield the right of way or caused by a motorist who is distracted.

A motorcyclist died from injuries he suffered when his Harley Davidson hit a cow on a Grayson County highway, according to troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The victim was identified as Dallas Briggs, 44, of Honey Grove, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office website on Monday. Briggs died after he was ejected from his motorcycle and his death was an accident, according to a ruling by officials at the medical examiner’s office.

The crash occurred at 11:16 p.m. Friday in the 15,300 block of U.S. 377 about three miles north of Whitesboro in Grayson County. Whitesboro is about 80 miles north of Fort Worth.

Briggs was driving north on his 2007 Harley Davidson when his motorcycle hit the cow, according to a DPS report. The medical examiner’s website lists the animal as a calf.

The Honey Grove man was taken to a Denton hospital, where he died early Saturday.

The condition of the bovine was not listed in any reports.

An investigation continued on Monday.