Ross Perot, North Texas philanthropist, developer, presidential candidate, dies at 89

FILE - Presidential hopeful H. Ross Perot speaks at a rally in Austin, Texas, in this 1992 file photo. Perot, the Texas billionaire who twice ran for president, has died. He was 89. (AP Photo, File) AP

Texas billionaire and real estate magnate Ross Perot has died.

He was 89.

Perot, who established Hillwood Development Company, a real estate development which changed the face and trajectory of the North Texas and northeast Tarrant County landscape, ran unsuccessfully for president twice.

His death was confirmed by his family, according to published reports.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Perot, a philanthropist, died after suffering from leukemia for five months, according to reporting from CNBC.