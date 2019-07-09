Local
Ross Perot, North Texas philanthropist, developer, presidential candidate, dies at 89
Texas billionaire and real estate magnate Ross Perot has died.
He was 89.
Perot, who established Hillwood Development Company, a real estate development which changed the face and trajectory of the North Texas and northeast Tarrant County landscape, ran unsuccessfully for president twice.
His death was confirmed by his family, according to published reports.
Perot, a philanthropist, died after suffering from leukemia for five months, according to reporting from CNBC.
