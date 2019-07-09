At Alliance groundbreaking, Ross Perot had no doubt airport, Fort Worth would succeed

Ross Perot, Texas billionaire and philanthropist, dies at 89 Ross Perot, who ran for president twice in the 1990s as a third-party candidate, died on July 9, 2019 after a battle with leukemia. He was 89. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ross Perot, who ran for president twice in the 1990s as a third-party candidate, died on July 9, 2019 after a battle with leukemia. He was 89.

Thirty-one years ago, Ross Perot stood in a Tarrant County pasture and saw a gleaming future.

Best known for founding Electronic Data Systems Corp., his two independent runs for president, helping American POWs during the Vietnam War and organizing a daring rescue of EDS employees from an Iranian prison in 1979, Perot also had an influence on Tarrant County. Perot, 89, died of leukemia early Tuesday at his home in Dallas, a family spokesman said.

It was his son Ross Perot Jr. who had the vision to combine air, ground and rail at one location at what would become Alliance Airport, but the elder Perot had no doubt it would take flight.

At the July 10, 1988, groundbreaking, Perot said all great cities had been built near seaports but those that aspire to greatness in the future would need to be near airports, according to the Star-Telegram archives..

“I think back on that day and I remember it vividly,” said Mike Berry, president of Hillwood, a Perot Company. “Alliance was a model for a different kind of port, a job creator, a different kind of economic engine. The airport became the driver for that whole vision.”

Today, AllianceTexas is a 26,000-acre master-planned community with a $76 billion economic impact since the groundbreaking.

Alliance’s early days

While his son was the impetus behind Alliance, Berry said Perot wasn’t sitting on the sidelines.

“Ross Jr. — he was the visionary, he was the activator — but his dad was 100% involved in those early days,” Berry said.

Perot already had experience working on master-planned developments with Legacy, the 2,655-acre business park that is home to many corporate headquarters in Plano.

“He and Ross Jr. worked really worked closely together, particularly on the land acquisitions that became the core land holdings on which Alliance was built,” Berry said. “He had a very big role in early land acquisitions.”

All of those involved believed Alliance would work.

“There was huge belief that building an industrial airport in the center of the country in a market like Fort Worth and North Texas would work,” Berry said. “We were hearing from corporate customers — both large defense and large aviation companies — that they needed this kind of space. I think there was a lot of validation to the concept.”

There was also plenty of political clout behind the project with U.S. Speaker of the House Jim Wright, a Democrat from Fort Worth, and U.S. Rep. Dick Armey, a Republican from Denton County, backing the project.

Foreshadowing Trump

Nationally, Perot will be remembered in political history primarily for his offbeat, influential 1992 presidential campaign — and perhaps as a candidate who in some ways foreshadowed the outsider candidacy of President Donald Trump.

Perot won 19% of the popular vote against President George H. W. Bush and Democrat Bill Clinton. Perot’s percentage was the best third-party showing since Theodore Roosevelt ran as the Progressive Party nominee in 1912.

Though Perot lost — Clinton won with 43% of the popular vote, with Perot winning no electoral votes and finishing second only in Maine — his candidacy had an impact. He took what had long been a largely esoteric issue — federal debt and deficits — and helped make it a central campaign theme.

At the time, Bush was presiding over deficits that were reaching record levels, and in the dozen years since President Ronald Reagan took office and pledged to balance the budget, the national debt had quadrupled.

Perot offered a plan to balance the budget in five years, with sharp cuts in domestic spending and increases in the gasoline tax. The plan drew controversy, and Perot campaign officials cited the public reaction as one reason he left the race in July.

There were others, including turmoil over campaign strategy and his claim that Republicans had tried to sabotage his daughter’s wedding. He re-entered in October and participated in all three presidential debates that year.

An unconventional campaign

He ran the sort of campaign that in some ways foreshadowed the path Trump would follow 24 years later. Perot announced his candidacy on the CNN program “Larry King Live.”

He had never sought public office. He used millions of dollars of his own money to fund his campaign.

Perot, though, worked outside the traditional political system. He got on the ballot on all 50 states, and by late spring was nearly even with Clinton and Bush in polls. And he wound up with 19% of the popular vote.

His political legacy is mixed. He participated in a widely-watched debate with Vice President Al Gore over the merits of the North American Free Trade Agreement in 1993. Perot was opposed, having warned in 1992 of the “giant sucking sound” of American jobs heading for Mexico.

The agreement was ratified a few days after the Gore-Perot debate. Perot made another run for president as the Reform Party nominee in 1996 and won 8% of the vote. Though the party saw nominee Jesse Ventura win the Minnesota governorship in 1998, it failed to become a national force. Trump was briefly the party’s presidential nominee in 2000.

Mark Greene, who would later run unsuccessfully as a Democrat against incumbent Kay Granger for Congress in 2000 and 2014, helped petition to get Perot on the ballot and found himself leading Perot’s Tarrant County campaign for a few months in 1992.

“He was kind of forerunner of the Tea Party movement,” Greene said. “To a large extent, his big claim was fiscal responsibility. He was just shaking the tree and I was happy to have been involved. His legacy, I guess, is to show that if somebody will stand up and fight the status quo, people will follow him.”

Perot was also known for his philanthropy. One of his biggest contributions was the $10 million donation for a new home for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra that was designed by architect I.M. Pei. Perot insisted it be named for his colleague and friend Morton H. Meyerson, who was born Fort Worth and went to Paschal High School.

One other Fort Worth connection is Perot’s sister, Bette Perot. She was a longtime Fort Worth resident and educator. She now lives in Dallas but Bette Perot Elementary in the Keller Independent School District is named in her honor.

Texans tributes to Perot

The tributes poured for Perot on Tuesday.

‘Texas and America have a lost a strong patriot,” said former President George W. Bush in a statement. “Ross Perot epitomized the entrepreneurial spirit and American creed. He gave selflessly of his time and resources to help other in our community.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also commented on Perot’s passing.

“Ross Perot exemplified what it means to be a Texan and an American. Born into extreme poverty, he rose up to become one our nation’s most successful entrepreneurs and an exemplar of the American dream,” Abbott said in a statement released Tuesday. “More importantly, however, Ross Perot was a devoted husband, family man, and servant of God. His charitable work and his support of the United States Military and its veterans will forever be remembered. I ask that all Texans join Cecilia and me in remembering one of the Lone Star State’s greatest sons and keep him and his family in their prayers.”

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price praised Perot for betting on Fort Worth back in the 1980s.





“Mr. Perot will be missed, but his legacy will continue to positively impact Fort Worth and change lives for the better,” Price wrote on Twitter. “We extend our condolences to the entire Perot family as they mourn the loss of an incredible husband, father and grandfather.”

Jim Lane, who was the city councilman for north Fort Worth from 1993-2005, said Perot lent credibility to the Alliance project.

“Ross Sr. was a patriot and a fine businessman and he raised a wonderful son,” Lane said. “I think that’s why the city was not hesitant at all at exploring the project when they first came to them.”

State Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, whose district extends from Arlington to near the Alliance corridor in north Fort Worth, tweeted that Perot “had a meaningful impact here in HD 93 through his Hillwood companies. He leaves an indelible impact in the Lone Star State. He will be missed.”





“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Ross Perot, Sr., a visionary who left his mark on our state and nation. Mr. Perot was a trailblazer who saw Fort Worth’s potential and invested heavily in our city through numerous economic development endeavors. (1/3) — Betsy Price (@MayorBetsyPrice) July 9, 2019

