Scattered showers on Independence Day and no burn ban: your Fourth of July forecast

Tips for taking better fireworks photos Whether you've got a fancy SLR or a smartphone, your fireworks photos don't have to be a dark, blurry mess. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether you've got a fancy SLR or a smartphone, your fireworks photos don't have to be a dark, blurry mess.

A 20-to-30% chance of scattered showers throughout the afternoon of July 4 shouldn’t impact fireworks and other celebrations that evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures on Independence Day are expected to reach a high in the low 90s that afternoon before dropping to a mid-to-upper 80s that evening, making for a relatively mild July evening. The National Weather Service expects gusts of 10-to-15 mile per hour wind in the afternoon.

Along with the mild temperatures, Tarrant County Fire Marshal Randy Renois said residents won’t have to worry about a burn ban interrupting their fireworks celebrations.





Renois said that, while copious rainfall this year mean there is no burn ban in effect, residents should be aware of city ordinances and state laws regarding lighting fireworks.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Fireworks cannot be lit within 600 feet of any church, hospital, licensed childcare center or public or private school or within 100 feet of any palce that stores or sells fireworks or famable liquids or compressed air, according to the email. It is also illegal to light fireworks on the side of a road or from a vehicle or to direct fireworks toward a road. Most cities do not allow fireworks inside city limits, with the exception of professional shows that have already been scheduled.

For those shooting their own fireworks outside city limits, Renois recommends making sure grass is cut low and clippings are cleared away before lighting fireworks to avoid any fires.

The Fort Worth’s Fourth festival is expected to go on as planned unless heavy rain causes the Trinity to rise too high or lightning strikes within eight miles of the venue. The Trinity will be cleared if lightning strikes within 12 miles, but the festival will still proceed.