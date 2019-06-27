Fireworks and the Fourth: Here’s your guide to celebrations in North Texas

Southlake fireworks light up Monday night skies The popular city of Southlake fireworks display went off Monday night. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The popular city of Southlake fireworks display went off Monday night.

Here are events across 20 North Texas cities to help you get a jump start on planning your Fourth of July festivities.

Fort Worth

Old Fashioned Family Fireworks Picnic, July 3 and 4, 6:30 p.m., Fort Worth Botanic Garden: The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will hold its Independence Day concert program as part of its Concerts in the Garden series. The concerts include patriotic music by the Orchestra and a fireworks display. Ticket prices range from $22 to $67, and children can watch on the lawn for free with a paying adult.

Fort Worth’s Fourth, July 4, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m, Panther Island Pavilion: Fort Worth’s Fourth will have live music and family activities, topped off with fireworks at the end of the night. Activities include tubing, face painting, zipline, horseback riding, water shows and live music performances. General admission is free, but parking passes and VIP tickets are available at fortworthsfourth.com.

Red, White and Boots, July 4-7, 10 a.m, Fort Worth Stockyards: Celebrate your independence with a cattle drive, live music, gunfight shows, food truck and, for those 21 and up, a beer garden. For more information and a full schedule, visit fortworthstockyards.com/events.

Arlington

Light Up Arlington, July 3, 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m, Downtown Arlington: Four stages for live music, fireworks, food trucks and a petting zoo can help make this Independence Day memorable, a day early. Find a map of the event and free parking at lightuparlington.com.





Fireworks at Globe Life Park, July 3 and 4, after the Rangers game at Globe Life Park: The Texas Rangers’ July 3 and July 4 games against the Los Angeles Angels will be capped off with a fireworks show to celebrate America’s independence. Tickets start at $28 at mlb.com/rangers/tickets.





Arlington 4th, July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m, Arlington: Alrington’s Fourth of July Parade, more than a half century old, will kick off at 9 a.m. July 4. The parade will start at West Mitchell and South West then run up Spaniola, across UTA Boulevard, up South West, across West South, then down South Center, back across West Mitchell to South Pecan. Those at the intersection of W Mitchell, Spaniola and S Pecan will see the parade twice.





Dallas

Fourth on the Midway, July 4, State Fair of Texas Midway: Take the family to Fair Park for live music, rides, games and, of course, fair food and fireworks. All event proceeds from the Midway go to the Big Tex Scholarship Program. Tickets are available for $8 at the gate or $5 online.

Shakespeare in the Park, July 4, 7 p.m, Samuell Grand Park: Celebrate American independence from the British Empire by enjoying a play from one of the most influential writers in (ironically) British history. Shakespeare in the Park will be performing the comedy “As You Like It,” one of the bard’s middle works. Tickets are available for $11.95.

Old Fashioned Fourth, July 4, Dallas Heritage Village: Pack a picnic basket and step back in time to a Victorian Era Dallas filled with old buildings, costumed employees and patriotic banners. Bring a wagon to decorate and join in the parade at noon, and try out some Victorian era games while you celebrate independence. Tickets are free for kids 12 and under and $5 for everyone else. For more information, visit dallasheritagevillage.blueervay.com/events.

Grand Prairie

Lone Stars and Stripes, July 4, 3 p.m, Lone Star Park at Grand Prairie: Celebrate American freedom with live horse races, bounce houses, face painters, tattoo artists, pony rides and a petting zoo, then end the night with a firework show choreographed to music after the last race. For more information, visit LoneStarPark.com/events.

Bedford

Fourth Fest, July 4, noon to 10 p.m, Boys Ranch Park: Bedford will mark July 4 with a mix of paid and free events at Boys Ranch Park. The 10 p.m. fireworks show is free, as well as a salute to soldiers at 6:30 p.m. and a hotrod show from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Splash Aquatic Center, open from noon to 7 p.m, will cost $6.50 for adults, $5.50 for kids under 18 and will be free to children two and younger. The InflataFun Area, open from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m, will cost $15 for an all-day pass wristband.





Hurst

Hurst Stars and Stripes, July 4, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m, Hurst Community Park: Hurst Stars and Stripes will bring live music, giveaways, food vendors, a petting zoo and fireworks to Hurst Community Park. Fireworks will kick off around 9:30 p.m. Parking will be off site, with the city offering a shuttle service to the event.





Mansfield

Rockin 4th of July, July 3, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m, Big League Dreams Mansfield sports park: Fireworks and live rock n roll music will kick off the July 4 festivities a day early in Mansfield. Attendees will park at Mansfield ISD’s Newsom stadium and take a free shuttle to the event.





North Richland Hills

Northeast Tarrant Family 4th, July 4, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m, 6351 Boulevard 26, North Richland Hills: Fireworks, music, kids activities and food, all bundled up into one celebration. The night kicks off with inflatables, food trucks and includes a corndog eating contest at 6:30 p.m, a live performance by Texas country artist Holly Tucker at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30.

Burleson

4th of July Celebration in Burleson, July 4, 7:30 p.m, Chisenhall Park: Burleson’s free Fourth of July concert features the 80’s-hair-band Metal Shop. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Keller

Fourth of July Bike Parade, July 4, 9:30 a.m, to 11:30 a.m., Keller Town Hall: Children 2-12 can participate in the fourth annual Fourth of July Bike Parade. Kiddos are encouraged to deck out their bikes in red, white and blue in a competition to have the best decorations. These age groups will each have a seperate parade. For more information, including times for specific age group parades, visit CityOfKeller.com/live-work/special-events.

Granbury

Granbury’s Old Fashion 4th of July Celebration, July 3-6, various locations: A car show, a parade, live music, vendors, a junior rodeo and fireworks will turn July 4 celebrations into a three-day event throughout Granbury. For locations of these events, visit granburychamber.com/events.

Grapevine

4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza, July 4, 9:30 p.m, Lake Grapevine: Show up for the biggest firework show in the 37 years since Grapevine started its celebrations. Show up early to get the best spot to view the show. More information is available at the Grapevine Community Calendar.

Southlake

Southlake Stars and Stripes, July 4, 6 p.m, various locations: Southlake will have three celebrations with firework shows, live music, patriotic celebrations and, at one location, a swing band. For a full list of events and locations, visit www.visitsouthlaketexas.com/301.

Denton

Liberty 5K Run, July 4, 7 a.m, Denton Civic Center: Denton’s Liberty 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk is open to the whole family. Registration ends July 1 at midnight and costs $25 a person. Race day registration is from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m.

4th of July Yankee Doodle Parade, July 4, 9 a.m, from the Hickory-Locust corner of the square to the Civic Center: Deck yourself — and your lawnchair — out in red, white and blue and watch the 4th of July Yankee Doodle Parade to kick off your Independence Day celebrations.

Fourth of July Jubilee, July 4, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m, Denton Civic Center and Quakertown Park: Celebrate freedom with an adult horseshoe tournament, free kid’s carnival games and a hot dog eating contest.

Kiwanis Firework show, July 4, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m, Apogee Stadium: Enjoy live music and fireworks while benefiting the Denton Noon Kiwanis Club. Entry to the stadium is free but parking is $10 and concessions are available inside, with all proceeds going to the Denton Noon Kiwanis Club.

Plano





All American 4th Fireworks, July 4, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m, Oak Point Park and Nature Reserve: Bring lawn chairs, blankets and a cooler (but leave the alcohol at home) for Plano’s All American 4th Fireworks. The event will kick off with a free kids’ zone with bounce houses and rock climbing and a vendor market and cap off with a firework show. Parking is available at Collin College and the Plano Event Center.

Richardson

Patriotic Salute Concert, July 4, 6 p.m, Breckinridge Park: Richardson will have concessions, activities for the kids, the annual Patriotic Salute Concert and fireworks at Breckinridge Park. Kids can enjoy bounce houses and a climbing wall and collect goody bags from the city’s first responders.

Carrollton

July 4 Community Firework Display, July 4, 9:30 p.m, Josey Ranch Lake: Carrollton will host a less formal firework show over Josey Ranch Lake. While there will be no on-site event, there is limited free parking available around lake. The city encourages those living in neighborhoods around the show to watch from there.

Frisco

Frisco Freedom Fest, July 3-4, Simpson Plaza at City Hall: Enjoy a dachshund race and firecracker 5k on July 3, then come back for fireworks, dancers, live music and games on July 4. A full list of events is available here.

McKinney

Red, White & Boom, Juy 4, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m, McKinney soccer complex at Craig Ranch: Parade, classic car, truck and bike show and a firework show July 4. Fireworks will kick off at 9:45. For more information, visit mckinneytexas.org/830.

Irving

Independence Day Parade and Reception, July 4, 9 a.m. to noon, Irving Heritage Village: Irving’s parade honors the U.S. military. Floats and groups walking in the parade are encouraged to show their support for the military and honor landmarks and prominent Americans.