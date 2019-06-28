2 victims of fatal wrong-way PGBT crash identified

Katherine S. Long, 22, of Frisco, was driving a gray Honda Civic east in westbound lanes of the President George Bush Turnpike when she collided with an oncoming black Ford Taurus, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The driver of that vehicle was identified as Joseph M. Wallace, 53, of Rockwall.

The two people killed in a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver early Thursday morning have been identified.

Katherine S. Long, 22, of Frisco, was driving a gray Honda Civic east in westbound lanes of the President George Bush Turnpike when she collided with an oncoming black Ford Taurus, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The driver of that vehicle was identified as Joseph M. Wallace, 53, of Rockwall.

The accident reportedly occurred around 2:30 a.m.

A preliminary police investigation indicated Long had made a U-turn onto the westbound PGBT near Midway and began driving the wrong way, police said. Troopers who had been on the right shoulder of eastbound PGBT ran to the dividing concrete barrier and tried to get the Civic to stop, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Long died at the scene, police said. Wallace was transported to Medical City Plano, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.