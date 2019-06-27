Federal dollars are at stake if this project doesn’t get off the ground

Airfield Falls Trailhead opens in west Fort Worth The Tarrant Regional Water District opened the new Airfield Falls Trailhead and Conservation Park on Saturday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tarrant Regional Water District opened the new Airfield Falls Trailhead and Conservation Park on Saturday.

Concerns are brewing over construction of walking and biking trails in Westworth Village after three council members called a special meeting for Friday night.

Mayor Kelly Jones, who is out of town, said he asked John Davies, Rosa Mendez and Christina Cowden to hold off on calling the meeting, but it is still scheduled for 7:30 p.m Friday.

“It’s disappointing that they did this knowing that I am a new mayor and knowing of my opposition,” Jones said.

Jones said there are some who don’t want the trails built near their homes, and that they worry about crime. But data from the police department shows that crime decreases in areas where trails are located, he said.

The council members did not return messages asking for comment.

Jones said that the agenda is vague in its wording and thinks it may be about the location of the trail.

At issue is thousands of dollars in federal funds that Westworth would lose if the project is killed or if the trail location is changed.

Jones said the city might have to repay $250,000.

The pedestrian and biking trails running east, west, north and south to Texas 183 and Roaring Springs, would connect to the Tarrant Regional Water District’s Trinity Trail system and also to the largest waterfall in Tarrant County, Airfield Falls Trailhead and Conservation Park, which was also built by the water district.

The park also includes the wings and tail of a retired Navy C-9A Nightingale military aircraft in recognition of the nearby Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth.

The Joint Reserve Base is a major economic engine in the area, and Westworth Village got the federal grant because of the base, Jones said.

Westworth Village was reimbursed 80 percent of the cost while the city kicks in the remaining 20 percent, but if any changes are made, the city could lose over $300,000, he said.

In April the city awarded the bid to Denton-based North Rock Construction. Work was delayed because of weather, but the company is ready to move forward with the project, Jones said.

“This is a chance for us to be good regional neighbors,” he said.

