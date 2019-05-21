A North Texas city is getting 400 new homes and a park geared for outdoor events

West Fort Worth is booming. Will traffic be a problem? Developments like Walsh Ranch and Morningstar are fueling grown in west Fort Worth. Traffic is expected to increase by 40 percent over the next 20 years along Interstate 20 just west of the merge with Interstate 30. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Developments like Walsh Ranch and Morningstar are fueling grown in west Fort Worth. Traffic is expected to increase by 40 percent over the next 20 years along Interstate 20 just west of the merge with Interstate 30.

Haltom City is getting a major residential development which will include a park and plenty of open spaces where people can spend time outside.

The development is called Heritage Village, and Our Country Homes is building single family homes, townhomes and duplexes on 42 acres across from the library. The boundaries are Springlake Parkway on the north, Glenview Drive on the south, Haltom Road on the east and the railroad tracks on the west.

“This is a game-changer for Haltom City’s future,” said councilman Ricky Brown.

Last week, the council unanimously approved an agreement with Our Country Homes which includes waiving park and inspection fees. Our Country Homes will hire a company to inspect the houses. Haltom City will collect 10 percent of the permit fees, assistant city manager Rex Phelps said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Prices for the townhomes will start at around $225,000, and the single-family homes will range from $300,000 to $400,000, Phelps said.

Our Country Homes will maintain the public park, build alleys behind the homes and install water and sewer lines and will improve Springlake Parkway.

Heritage Village will be developed in five phases with the first phase including 100 homes and the park, and construction should start this winter, said John Pitstick, of Our Country Homes.

“This is our largest development; there is a great demand for housing,” Pitstick said.

Pitstick said Heritage Village will appeal to millennials and people 55 and older who don’t want to maintain yards but who want areas for walking their dogs and spending time outside.

Heritage Village will have wide sidewalks to encourage walking. The public park will have an area for outdoor events, a concession stand and an area for food trucks to come when there are concerts and other events.

Three new hotels are also coming to Haltom City. Construction started on the Holiday Inn, which is east of Haltom Road, at the intersection of Old Denton Road and Loop 820.

Work will start soon on the Aloft and TownPlace Suites, under the Marriott brand. The two hotels are on the northeast side of Loop 820 and Beach Street, Phelps said.