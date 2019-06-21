Stuck concrete beam at Henderson, West 7th tangles downtown Fort Worth traffic

Truck carrying long concrete beam stuck on West 7th Henderson and 7th is closed after a truck carrying a long concrete support beam got stuck. A Fort Worth police officer says the beam could fracture and “explode” if not handled correctly. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Henderson and 7th is closed after a truck carrying a long concrete support beam got stuck. A Fort Worth police officer says the beam could fracture and “explode” if not handled correctly.

Traffic on a major artery in downtown Fort Worth was tangled Friday afternoon when a truck carrying a concrete support beam became stuck, authorities said.

Motorists are being diverted two blocks in every direction from the accident scene at Henderson and West 7th Streets. City buses also were also diverted.

Drivers should expect delays.

No one was injured in the accident, a fire department official said.

