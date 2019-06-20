Suspect shot by Mansfield officer remains critical; police file charge against him

Mansfield officer shoots man outside IHOP A Mansfield police officer shot a man outside of an IHOP early Tuesday morning after he had been waving the gun around inside the restaurant, police said. The officer shot the man when he didn't listen to commands to drop the gun, police said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Mansfield police officer shot a man outside of an IHOP early Tuesday morning after he had been waving the gun around inside the restaurant, police said. The officer shot the man when he didn't listen to commands to drop the gun, police said.

The man who was shot by Mansfield police early Tuesday after reportedly waving a gun inside of an IHOP remains in critical condition, and police are filing a charge against him.

The suspect has been identified as Jeremiah Lin, a 33-year-old out on bond for aggravated assault on a police officer who also had an active warrant in Georgia for obstruction of police, police said. His bond has been revoked, police said, and police are filing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

Police didn’t say where Lin is from.

An officer shot Lin outside of the IHOP on U.S. 287 in Mansfield around 2:30 a.m. after he didn’t obey multiple commands to drop the gun, police said. He had reportedly been waving the gun in front of employees and patrons inside the restaurant.

He remained in critical condition in a hospital Wednesday evening, police said.

Sam Adi, one of the four owners of the IHOP, said three people were working when Lin took out a gun and showed it to employees and customers inside the restaurant. Three to four officers responded, police said, and observed a man through the window who was holding a gun.

Lin exited the IHOP after the employees and patrons, police said. Police haven’t said how long the interaction between the officer and Lin lasted, or how Lin was holding the gun when the officer fired.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into the shooting, per department policy.

The investigation is being led by the Texas Rangers Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety.