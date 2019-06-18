Mansfield officer shoots man waving gun in IHOP

A Mansfield police officer shot a man early Tuesday morning who wouldn’t listen to police commands after he had been waving a gun inside of an IHOP early Tuesday morning, according to media reports. Star-Telegram archives

A Mansfield police officer shot a man early Tuesday morning who wouldn’t listen to police commands after he had been waving a gun inside of an IHOP, according to media reports.

The man was in critical condition after coming out of surgery, according to the Star-Telegram’s media partner, WFAA-TV.

Officers responded to the restaurant located at the intersection of Highway 287 and Debbie Lane in Mansfield at around 2:30 a.m., WFAA-TV reported. The man was reportedly a customer who had taken a gun out inside the restaurant, waving it in front of customers and employees.

Police led all of those at the restaurant outside through the back door, WFAA-TV reported. The man followed the line of people, police told WFAA, but an officer placed himself between the suspect and the crowd.

The suspect didn’t follow police commands to drop his gun and an officer shot him, according to media reports.

There were no reports of any injuries during the incident.

The suspect’s identity wasn’t released.

The incident comes a day after federal officers in Dallas shot and killed a masked Army veteran with a high-powered rifle who had opened fire outside of a federal courthouse.

In Fort Worth, officers have shot at four suspects since June 1.

This is a developing story and will be updated.