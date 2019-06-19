Local
Funeral, procession set for North Richland Hills police officer
A funeral service with a procession has been set for Thursday to honor 25-year-old North Richland Hills Police Officer Caleb Rainey.
Rainey’s cause of death remains unclear, according to North Richland Hills police, but he had been ill. He was remembered, police said, as a dedicated public servant who served his community with enthusiasm, compassion and a joy for life.
The funeral will begin 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church on Willis Lane in Keller, police said.
The funeral is scheduled to conclude at 2 p.m., which is when the North Richland Hills police honor guard will carry the casket from the church to the hearse.
Then, a procession will leave the church, police said.
The procession, police said, will first head west on North Tarrant Parkway to U.S. 287. Police said the procession will then follow a specific path:
- North on U.S. 287 to Highway 114
- West on Highway 114 to FM718
- South on FM718 to Co Road 4668
- West on Co Road 4668 to Farm to Market Road 730, or Boyd Road
- South on Farm to Market Road 730, or Boyd Road, to East Reno Road
- West on East Reno Road to North Cardinal Road
- North on North Cardinal Road to Azleland Memorial Park, the cemetery where Rainey will be buried
The interment is set for 4 p.m. at the cemetery. At the grave, there will be the traditional playing of taps and bagpipes, as well as the folding of an American flag to present to Rainey’s family.
The services come about a week after thousands gathered in Grand Prairie to honor fallen Grand Prairie Officer A.J. Castaneda, who was killed June 7 when he was struck by a vehicle as he ran radar outside of his patrol car.
