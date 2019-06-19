Funeral, procession set for North Richland Hills police officer

Grand Prairie officer remembered: ‘He saw a need and had a strong desire to alleviate the suffering’ The funeral of Grand Prairie Police Officer A.J. Castaneda was held Thursday at The Potter's House church in Dallas. Castaneda died June 7 when he was hit by a car while running radar on the President George Bush Turnpike. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The funeral of Grand Prairie Police Officer A.J. Castaneda was held Thursday at The Potter's House church in Dallas. Castaneda died June 7 when he was hit by a car while running radar on the President George Bush Turnpike.

A funeral service with a procession has been set for Thursday to honor 25-year-old North Richland Hills Police Officer Caleb Rainey.

Rainey’s cause of death remains unclear, according to North Richland Hills police, but he had been ill. He was remembered, police said, as a dedicated public servant who served his community with enthusiasm, compassion and a joy for life.

The funeral will begin 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church on Willis Lane in Keller, police said.

The funeral is scheduled to conclude at 2 p.m., which is when the North Richland Hills police honor guard will carry the casket from the church to the hearse.

Then, a procession will leave the church, police said.

The procession, police said, will first head west on North Tarrant Parkway to U.S. 287. Police said the procession will then follow a specific path:

North on U.S. 287 to Highway 114

West on Highway 114 to FM718

South on FM718 to Co Road 4668

West on Co Road 4668 to Farm to Market Road 730, or Boyd Road

South on Farm to Market Road 730, or Boyd Road, to East Reno Road

West on East Reno Road to North Cardinal Road

North on North Cardinal Road to Azleland Memorial Park, the cemetery where Rainey will be buried

The interment is set for 4 p.m. at the cemetery. At the grave, there will be the traditional playing of taps and bagpipes, as well as the folding of an American flag to present to Rainey’s family.

The services come about a week after thousands gathered in Grand Prairie to honor fallen Grand Prairie Officer A.J. Castaneda, who was killed June 7 when he was struck by a vehicle as he ran radar outside of his patrol car.