Pedestrian hit by car, killed on Grand Prairie North Highway 360

A man was killed when he was hit by a car on North Highway 360 in Grand Prairie early Saturday morning while trying to cross the road, police said.

The man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred at around 4:45 a.m., police said. He was reportedly with another man crossing the main lanes of the highway from west to east when he was struck by a gold Chevrolet Malibu on the northbound exit ramp to Green Oaks/Carrier Parkway.

The automobile-pedestrian accident occurred in the 2000 block of the highway, police said.

No charges are expected to be charged against the driver of the Malibu, who didn’t sustain injuries, police said.

The crash comes after Grand Prairie police officer Albert “A.J.” Castaneda, 38, died Friday morning as a result of being struck by a car along President George Bush Turnpike as he stood outside his patrol vehicle running radar. No charges have been filed against the driver.

The automobile-pedestrian accident Saturday morning marks the sixth traffic fatality in Grand Prairie in 2019, police said.