Suspect who confessed to killing his wife released from jail after posting bond

Gary Moore of Grand Prairie, who is charged with killing his wife and soliciting someone to kill several members of her family, posted bail Thursday and was released from the Tarrant County Jail.

A murder suspect who confessed to Grand Prairie police that he killed his wife in their home and then was charged with trying to hire someone to kill several of her family members was free Friday after posting bond.

Gary Moore of Grand Prairie was released from the Tarrant County Jail at 9:46 a.m. Thursday after posting $600,000 bond.

He was charged in March with the Feb. 21 killing of his wife, Elizabeth Moore. He was later charged in May with solicitation of capital murder.

A few months ago, Moore’s bond was at $1 million, but that was reduced at a bail hearing last week despite protests from several members of Elizabeth Moore’s family.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We’ve all bought guns and have gone to the shooting range,” said Adrian Pena, a son of Elizabeth Moore, in a Friday telephone interview. “Our family is scared and we are on full alert.”

Gary Moore and Rhett Parham of Fort Worth, one of his attorneys, could not be reached Friday for comment.

Gary Moore walked out of jail Thursday, but he’s free under certain conditions such as he must have no access to the internet, he must not possess any weapons, he’s confined to his home, he must have no contact with children under the age of 17 and he’s not allowed to travel out of Tarrant County without permission.

“My mom had restrictions on him, and he still killed her,” her son said.

It was Adrian Pena who received a letter from Gary Moore that threatened him and a girl Moore is accused of sexually abusing.

The letter stated,”You and (the girl) aren’t off the hook. I have hired a hit man to kill both of you. I know what you are thinking. (Expletive.) Think of I got the Balls to do what I’ve done what makes having you 2 killed any worse.”

Court and jail records gave this brief account of the charges Gary Moore faces:

In August 2018, Gary Latone Moore was arrested and accused of sexual crimes against a teenage girl in Grand Prairie.

In October, Moore, 47, was charged with sexual performance by a child and the distribution of harmful material to a minor. The girl who reported it was an acquaintance of his wife, Elizabeth Pena Moore.

Gary Moore was arrested in February and accused of shooting his wife to death at their Grand Prairie home. On the night of Feb. 21, Moore walked into the Grand Prairie police station and surrendered to officers, telling police he had shot his wife.

SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.