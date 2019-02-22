Arlington

Woman celebrated her birthday on Valentine’s Day. Her husband accused of killing her.

Gary Moore of Grand Prairie is accused of shooting to death his wife Thursday night at their home.
A Grand Prairie man was in custody Friday after he walked into a police station and told authorities he had shot his wife, police said.

Grand Prairie officers found his wife shot to death Thursday night in their Grand Prairie home.

Authorities identified the suspect as Gary Moore, 47.

His wife has been identified as Elizabeth Moore, 60, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office website on Friday. A ruling on her death is pending an autopsy.

She had just turned 60 on Valentine’s Day, according to the medical examiner’s website.

Grand Prairie patrol officers responded to a shooting call about 8:45 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 5900 block of Lorenzo Drive.

In the residence, officers found the body of a woman who was later identified as Elizabeth Moore. She had died from an apparent gunshot wound, Grand Prairie police said.

A short time later, Gary Moore walked in the Grand Prairie Public Safety Building and told officers he intentionally shot his wife.

Gary Moore was taken into custody without incident.

He is expected to be charged with murder related to family violence, Grand Prairie police said in a news release.

Grand Prairie police did not release any information on what prompted the family violence.

 

