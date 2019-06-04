Local
Municipal runoff elections are Saturday in these Tarrant County cities
Four Tarrant County cities will hold runoff elections on Saturday.
Forest Hill will select a new mayor and city council member while Arlington, Saginaw and River Oaks will each elect a city council member. No one in those races received more than 50% of the vote in the May 4 general election.
▪ In Forest Hill, Gerald Joubert and Lydia Thomas will face off for mayor. Joubert led the field of four candidates with 35.29%. Thomas followed with 27.2%. For City Council Place 5, Clara Faulkner held a 46.94% to S. Eric Robinson’s 27.83%.
▪ In Arlington, Ignacio Nunez collected 45.58% of the vote for City Council District 5. He faces Andy Prior, who claimed 19%.
▪ Saginaw voters will decide between Charles E. Beasley and Shawn Morrison for City Council Place 1. Beasley amassed 47.73% to Morrison’s 36.62%.
▪ River Oaks, City Council hopefuls JoAnn Butler and John Claridge had a close race in May: Butler received 47.27% of the vote to Claridge’s 42.86%.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
