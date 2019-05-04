Elections

Who won in Tarrant County’s city and school elections?

Betsy Price announces victory to become Fort Worth’s mayor for fifth term

Betsy Price announced her victory to supporters during an election night party in Fort Worth. Price defeated Deborah Peoples to remain Fort Worth's mayor. By
FORT WORTH

Across Tarrant County, voters took the polls Saturday.

To help you keep up with who won and lost in the May 4 elections for city council and school board here’s a look a election results and links to Star-Telegram coverage.

Tarrant County election results

Denton County election results

