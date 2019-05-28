Toddler drowns in pond after following siblings out of North Texas home

A toddler drowned in a Montague County pond after going out to play with siblings.

A 1-year-old boy died Friday at a Fort Worth hospital after his father pulled him out of a shallow pond near the family’s home in Montague County, a sheriff said Tuesday.

The boy had followed two older siblings out to play on Thursday morning.

“The two siblings went one way and he went another,” Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas said Tuesday in a telephone interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “The two came back to their home and their father asked about the other. They said they hadn’t seen him.”

In a matter of minutes, the father found his son in a shallow pond near the family’s home. The sheriff said he wasn’t sure how long the toddler had been in the water.





The boy, who was identified as Boston James Myers, was pronounced dead at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth at 3:15 a.m. Friday. His cause of death was listed as drowning and his death was an accident, according to a ruling by officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Last year, at least 91 children age 17 and younger drowned in Texas, according to statistics from the Texas Department of Family & Protective Services. In 2017, 80 children drowned.

Montague County is about 70 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

Montague County deputies and emergency crews responded to the report of an unresponsive child shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday in an unincorporated area of Montague County.

Boston had left the family’s home, following his older brother and sister, the sheriff said.

The children were gone for about 15 minutes and two of them returned, Thomas said.

Boston’s father quickly searched the area and found his son in the pond, which is adjacent to the home. The pond is about 2 feet deep, the sheriff said.

“Shoe prints were found leading into the pond, but there were no other prints,” the sheriff said. “We don’t know if he was headed back home or if he had just gone a separate way than his siblings.”

Boston was rushed to nearby Nocona General Hospital on Thursday morning and then flown to the Fort Worth hospital.

