A ‘disaster’ at John Peter Smith Hospital as patient levels skyrocket

John Peter Smith Hospital jlmarshall@star-telegram.com

A crush of patients with serious medical problems requiring admittance in recent days at John Peter Smith Hospital led its administrators on Tuesday to describe the situation as a disaster.

It is the second code yellow emergency at the Fort Worth hospital this month. Employees who work in other areas of the hospital’s parent health network were sent to the emergency department. Staffers who were off-duty were asked to work, a hospital spokeswoman said.

The hospital previously declared a code yellow on April 30. That crisis lasted about two days before patient numbers dropped and staffing schedules returned to normal.

The hospital is on pace to see an unprecedented 10,750 patients this month, said Jesse DeWaard, its executive director of emergency management services.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The largest number of visits in one day has been 427. There have been a record number of patients at the hospital’s psychiatric emergency center.

Lance Lynch, the hospital’s director of emergency management, said a high percentage of the patients who have come to the hospital have cases that require an inpatient stay rather than being released after treatment. That is among the reasons resources were overwhelmed, he said.

“About 30 percent of them are being admitted,” Lynch said. “These are not people that we can quickly treat and turn around. They’re more serious cases.”

A typical post-holiday patient spike could mean the stream of patients will take some time to staunch, Lynch said.

“Holidays are usually a lighter time in the hospital. It’s the days immediately after the holiday when we see the number of people who come in start to increase,” Lynch said. “So, as we move past Memorial Day weekend, we’re likely to see our numbers rise even more.”