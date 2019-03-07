A hearing will determine if Dak Prescott’s dog is ‘dangerous’ following bite

A hearing will determine if a dog belonging to Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is dangerous.

Two dogs escaped from Prescott’s Frisco home in the area of Hilton Head Lane and Princess Caroline Court in Frisco at 10:51 a.m. Feb. 25, according to the Frisco Police Department.

A resident saw two loose dogs fighting with their dog through a fence, police said. The resident tried to stop the fight but was bitten by one of the loose dogs. The injuries were not life-threatening but the resident was taken to a hospital by the Frisco Fire Department.

Officers captured both loose dogs and found that they are owned by Cowboys quarterback Rayne “Dak” Prescott, who was not at home. The dogs were able to leave Prescott’s home through an “unsecure door,” police said.

The dog that bit the resident was in quarantine at the Collin County Animal Shelter. The quarantine is set to be lifted on Thursday.

The dog will stay at the animal shelter pending the outcome of the hearing.