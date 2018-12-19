Here are Fort Worth’s most-Googled questions of 2018, asked and answered

At the end of every year, Google compiles its data on what the world searched for in the previous 12 months. Data from Google Trends shows that these were the top trending questions in Fort Worth this year.

Below are the answers, most of which I had to Google.

1. Where to vote? Congratulations on taking a step toward being civically engaged this year! If you live in Tarrant County, you can look up your polling place using the county’s interactive map. You can find more information on how to register to vote on the Tarrant County website under the Elections section.

If you weren’t able to vote in the 2018 midterms, remember that the Fort Worth general election is on Saturday, May 4, 2019. That means the mayor and all eight city council seats are up for election, along with the school board.

2. What time does the Super Bowl start? Super Bowl LII on Sunday, February 4, 2018 started at 5:30 p.m. CST. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 at U.S. Bank Stadium, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The kickoff time for Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, February 3, 2019 is still to be determined. The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

3. Who created Kirby? First things first: Kirby is a game series by Nintendo. Its creator is Japanese video game designer Masahiro Sakurai.

Why was this question so popular in Fort Worth? Because memes.

According to knowyourmeme.com, on March 6, 2018, a glitch in the Google search engine caused a photo of a black man to appear instead of a picture of the actual creator when the question was searched. The glitch has since been resolved, but likely drove many people to want to see it for themselves, and thus a meme was born.

4. How old is Prince Harry? Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex was born on Sept. 15, 1984, and is 34 years old. In May, he married American actress Meghan Markle.

I know you searched this to find out if he was age-appropriate for you.

5. Where do I vote? See question 1.

6. How old is Meghan Markle? Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was born on Aug. 4, 1981, and is 37 years old. Also, she’s married. To Prince Harry.

7. How did Mac Miller die? American rapper Mac Miller died on Sept. 7, 2018, of “mixed drug toxicity,” according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. The coroner found fentanyl, ethanol and cocaine in his system and the death was ruled an accident. He was 26.

8. What channel is the Super Bowl on? The 2018 Super Bowl was broadcast on NBC and drew about 103.4 million viewers. The 2019 Super Bowl will be broadcast on CBS.

9. How old is Justin Timberlake? Singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake was born on Jan. 31, 1981, and is 37 years old. Timberlake headlined the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show, which you can watch here.

10. Who dies in “Infinity” War? In short (spoiler alert): Probably more than you would have liked.

Loki, Heimdall, Gamora and Vision all died. Black Panther, Spider-Man, most Guardians of the Galaxy and several others disintegrated.

I haven’t seen this movie, so thank you, Internet, for ruining it.

These were some of the top trending questions nationwide:

You can learn more about Google’s Year in Search at trends.google.com.