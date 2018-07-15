35-year-old Fort Worth man killed in motorcycle crash, police say

A 35-year-old Fort Worth man riding a motorcycle was killed during a crash with another vehicle early Sunday morning, according to Fort Worth police.

The victim was identified Sunday afternoon as Deion McGlothin, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

McGlothin was riding a motorcycle in the 4500 block of Miller Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. when he struck another motor vehicle in the area that was turning, according to Fort Worth police.

He was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:49 a.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.

Fort Worth police said no arrest were made in the accident, and no additional details have been given at this time.



