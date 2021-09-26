66-year-old woman dies after car crash in Arlington, police say

A 66-year-old woman involved in a two-vehicle wreck in Arlington last week died from her injuries Saturday, according to police.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near the 600 block of North Watson Road. Investigators believe the woman ran a red light at the intersection of North Watson Road and East Randol Mill Road and collided with another vehicle.

Both she and the male driver of the other vehicle were transported to local hospitals. The male driver’s injuries are not life-threatening, and there were no additional occupants in either vehicle, police said.

On Saturday, the Arlington Police Department was notified by hospital staff that the woman died from her injuries.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the woman once family has been notified, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.