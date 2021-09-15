Arlington
27-year-old Arlington man with impaired mental condition missing from group home
Arlington police asked for help Wednesday to find a missing 27-year-old man who has an impaired mental condition.
Eric Jimenez was last seen Wednesday in the 500 block of Meadowbrook Drive in Arlington.
Jimenez had been living at a group home in the area.
The Arlington man was wearing a dark T-shirt and black shorts.
Jimenez is described as 5-feet-10, 175 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a thin mustache.
Anyone with information should call 911.
