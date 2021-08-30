Pantego mayor Doug Davis resigns after five years in office, decades of town service

Pantego Mayor Doug Davis resigned Aug. 26, 2021. Davis was first elected in 2017 after serving as the town’s city manager and police chief

Pantego Mayor Doug Davis has resigned to focus on his family and business, according to his letter penned to the town’s council and government officials.

Davis retired Aug. 26, months into his third term and decades after joining the Pantego Police Department as a patrol officer. Davis has since served as the town’s police chief and city manager before winning his first mayoral term in 2017.

“I have been proud to serve with a dedicated professional staff and City Council who has strived to provide the highest level of service to the citizens of Pantego and I am confident they will continue to do so into the future,” Davis wrote in his resignation letter.

Councilmember Russell “Russ” Brewster was appointed acting mayor, according to the town’s Facebook page.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.