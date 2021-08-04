Arlington

Need help paying rent? Millions in emergency funds are available for Arlington residents

Arlington

Around $21 million from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds are still available to Arlington residents — they just need to apply.

The city has provided or approved just over $2.6 million of emergency funds to households and landlords who have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic — meaning the majority of dollars have remained unclaimed. The city’s housing department is administering the funds through 2027.

Mindy Cochran, housing operations manager, told city leaders Tuesday she has hired 24 extra employees to help reach out to those in need. Arlington residents who have lost income or experienced financial hardships because of the pandemic, have past-due rent or utilities and have a gross household income below 80% of local median income qualify for the program.

Cochran said her department has tried to catch renters and landlords before they enter the eviction process in court.

“If there’s a tenant and landlord who hasn’t heard about the program, they can defer and have a conversation about rental assistance,” Cochran said.

TX Politics newsletter

Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

People can receive assistance for up to 18 months through the program.

Before the U.S. Treasury rolled out the federal relief program, the city housing department used $436,000 to help 101 households using Community Development Block Grant funds and $222,000 of Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds to help 82 additional households, according to city reports.

Those interested in applying can fill out an application at www.ArlingtonHousing.us or call 817-276-6727 for more information.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Kailey Broussard
Kailey Broussard
Kailey Broussard covers Arlington for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram as a Report for America corps member. Report for America is a national nonprofit program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered cities and issues. To support this reporter’s work, and to support local journalism in Arlington, consider donating here: https://bit.ly/3gYyuOQ
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service