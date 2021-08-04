Need help paying rent? Millions in emergency funds are available for Arlington residents

Around $21 million from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds are still available to Arlington residents — they just need to apply.

The city has provided or approved just over $2.6 million of emergency funds to households and landlords who have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic — meaning the majority of dollars have remained unclaimed. The city’s housing department is administering the funds through 2027.

Mindy Cochran, housing operations manager, told city leaders Tuesday she has hired 24 extra employees to help reach out to those in need. Arlington residents who have lost income or experienced financial hardships because of the pandemic, have past-due rent or utilities and have a gross household income below 80% of local median income qualify for the program.

Cochran said her department has tried to catch renters and landlords before they enter the eviction process in court.

“If there’s a tenant and landlord who hasn’t heard about the program, they can defer and have a conversation about rental assistance,” Cochran said.

People can receive assistance for up to 18 months through the program.

Before the U.S. Treasury rolled out the federal relief program, the city housing department used $436,000 to help 101 households using Community Development Block Grant funds and $222,000 of Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds to help 82 additional households, according to city reports.

Those interested in applying can fill out an application at www.ArlingtonHousing.us or call 817-276-6727 for more information.