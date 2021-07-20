Family of woman killed by Arlington police during wellness check sues city, ex-officer

The father of Margarita “Maggie” Brooks, who was fatally shot by Arlington police during a wellness check in 2019, has sued the city and the officer who fired the gun.

Ravinder “Ravi” Singh shot multiple times at Brooks’ dog as it barked and ran toward him, according to police. One of the bullets struck Brooks, who was lying on the grass. Body camera footage showed that Singh spotted Brooks and yelled questions when the dog started barking and running in his direction. Singh backed up and shot multiple times at the dog.

Brooks can be heard in the video screaming, “Oh my god, the police shot me.”

Acquaintances of Brooks said she was a regular around the Seville Commons, a shopping center near the scene of the shooting. Brooks, who was experiencing homeless, could be seen walking with the small-to-medium-sized dog with her boyfriend around the area.

In the July 15 court filling with the U.S. District Court in North Texas, Troy Brooks said Singh was “deliberately indifferent to the risk” of his 30-year-old daughter’s death when he fired the gun on Aug. 1.

Singh violated Margarita Brooks’ 14th Amendment rights and state law, the suit contends. The suit seeks at least $1 million in damages. The case also calls for a jury trial.

“Officer Singh was deliberately indifferent to the risk of Ms. Brooks’ death when he discharged his firearm into her chest,” the suit reads.

Troy Brooks, a captain with Arlington’s Fire Department, has previously told the Star-Telegram he is raising two of Margarita Brooks’ children and has had to push back his retirement in order to care for his family.

“I don’t have time to feel sorry for anything,” he said in a previous interview. “I had to keep moving.”

In the months and years after Margarita’s death, Troy Brooks has called for accountability from APD, as well as police reform across the country. Last June, Brooks joined the city’s NAACP chapter and other people whose family members were killed by APD officers in calling for sweeping reforms to law enforcement agencies, as protesters marched in Arlington and across the globe following the murder of George Floyd..

John Cole and Mark Maquire with Philadelphia-based firm McEldrew Young Purtrell and Lee Merritt are listed as Troy Brooks’ attorneys.

A Tarrant County grand jury indicted Brooks in September on a charge of criminally negligent homicide. If convicted, Singh will face up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine. The case is still in litigation, according to county records.