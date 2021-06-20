Police investigating Arlington crash that killed motorcycle operator

Police believe a motorcyclist who died in an Arlington crash early Sunday morning was running a red light when he was hit, according to a news release.

The 59-year-old motorcycle operator was ejected from his bike around 12:20 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Cooper Street and Southwest Green Oaks Boulevard after a sedan with a protected green turn arrow struck him, according to police.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital where he died.

Police said the sedan was traveling southbound on South Cooper Street but did not say which direction the motorcyclist was traveling.

While the case is still under investigation, investigators said they believe the sedan had a green turn arrow and the motorcycle operator may have run a red light.

The name of the motorcyclist will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office after next of kin has been notified. Police said the crash is still under investigation.