Prince Lebanese Grill founder Francis Kobty dies as Arlington family, fans mourn loss

Francis Kobty, founding father of critically acclaimed Arlington eatery Prince Lebanese Grill, died in his sleep May 25, according to an online memorial page and social media posts.

“To say we are devastated is an understatement,” the family said in a statement posted to the business’ Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

The restaurant at 502 W. Randol Mill Road will close Saturday in honor of the 63-year-old restaurateur’s life, and in observation of funeral and memorial services at 1:30 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.

Kobty’s business took off over a decade ago after being featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” His restaurant, located in the foyer of a former burger drive-in, expanded after the episode aired. Prince Lebanese Grill made headlines during the beginning of the pandemic, when the restaurant offered rolls of toilet paper with family dinner kits.

Kobty was born in Nazareth, Israel, and emigrated to the United States in 1979, according to his memorial page listing. The grill is considered Kobty’s “legacy,” where several family members have worked over the years. He is survived by his wife, Amira, and his children, Hani, Aziz, Elizabeth and Vivian.

“Dad was the bedrock of the family, and taught us hard work and excellence by example everyday,” the family wrote on the business Facebook page. “One day we hope to be half the man he was.”