Arlington volunteers produce life-skill training videos for homeless shelter

An Arlington shelter is trying something different to provide resources and education for people looking for jobs, cars and housing after experiencing homelessness.

Arlington Life Shelter launched a 12-video life skills series Thursday afternoon. The program, developed by Arlington Rotary Club members, comprises half-hour interviews with experts on topics including budgeting, coping with loss and interviewing for jobs.

“This is all about moving them forward,” said Derrick Kinney, the Rotarian who produced the videos.

The shelter at 325 W. Division St., which provides food, shelter and upward mobility planning to more than 75 people, usually hosts life skills classes or brings in speakers. However, Arlington Life Shelter has not eased COVID restrictions that would clear the path for more in-person courses.

People who complete all of the trainings and quizzes after each video will receive gift cards for transportation, groceries and hot meals.

“A lot of these clients are just on that cusp of rebuilding their lives. They just need basic things,” Kinney said. Sometimes they need money to buy a sack of lunch to go to their jobs.”

George, a shelter client, said programs like the virtual classes launched Thursday may provide specific advice that people like him can apply when they leave the shelter. After staying at Arlington Life for five weeks, George is moving into an apartment and said he has benefited from guidance on budgeting.

““I’m very thankful for what they’ve done today,” George said.

Stephanie Melchert, the shelter’s executive director, said the series will come in handy both during and after the pandemic.

“This is going to be a gift that’s going to be giving to all of our clients for years down the road,” Melchert said.

Arlington Life Shelter has housed more than 25,000 adults and children experiencing homelessness over the past three decades. The shelter, which expanded its capacity last summer, offers myriad services to help remove people’s barriers to employment.