Boil advisory remains in effect in Arlington. Where to find water

Water pressure in Arlington returned to normal levels Friday morning, but residents should still boil their water until city test results come back, city officials said in a press release Friday morning.

City staff expect tests back Saturday and will immediately lift the advisory in parts of Arlington if results meet Texas Commission on Environmental Quality standards. Areas where the water does not pass muster will be tested again.

Arlington has 100 testing sites across the city, and test results take at least 18 hours to account for collection and incubation, said Craig Cummings, Arlington Water Utilities director. It’s not clear if the drop in water pressure caused a drop in quality; however, bacteria may enter and accumulate through pipe breaks.

Arlington Water crews were repairing four leaks to city water mains Friday morning. Cummings said the breaks have been isolated, and water is not being lost. The city is still responding to water cutoff calls and reports of broken pipes.

The city has been under advisory since mid-Wednesday morning. Cummings said the likely cause was several breaks in the system and increased demand.

Boil advisories remain in effect for much of North Texas, including Dalworthington Gardens and Kennedale.

Where to find water

The city is working on a distribution plan for water received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to a city spokesperson.

Pleasantview Baptist Church at 4400 Pleasantview Dr. will distribute water from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., or until supplies run out.

Grace Community Church will hand out water from noon until 3 p.m. Friday, or until supplies run out at 801 W. Bardin Road.

This story will be updated with more locations as details are made available.