Arlington’s new emergency notification service a source for boil water, safety updates

Arlington city government launched an emergency notification service for updates on public health and safety crises.

Did you receive a call, text or email about Arlington’s boil water advisory? You may have received the first notifications from the city’s new emergency messaging service.

City staff announced Thursday it began using CodeRED, a service for local governments to share public health and safety crises. A spokesperson said multiple boil water advisory notices went out Wednesday in calls to 172,369 phones. Notifications also reached 372 email addresses and 912 texts.

The service is free, and people can register by visiting https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/BFBFF40E5E4A, or texting ARLINGTON to 99411 or at the signup link. Notifications are available in 23 languages. Non-emergency calls from the service will come from the phone number 855-969-4636 and emergency calls from 866-419-5000.

Around 600 people signed up for the service Thursday, a city spokesperson said.

