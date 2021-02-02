Senators push for National Medal of Honor monument to match planned Arlington museum

U.S. senators introduced a bill to build a national monument in Washington to complement the National Medal of Honor Museum planned for 2024 in Arlington.

Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Tim Kaine of Virginia introduced legislation to allow the museum foundation to build the monument on federal land. The foundation would lead fundraising efforts, if passed, to build the homage to the honor’s 3,507 recipients. The monument will not be built using federal money.

Museum foundation CEO James Connors thanked the senators for supporting a “unifying project” that will celebrate the medal’s values.

“This monument will give all Americans a place to learn from those who have given so much in their service to our country, and we urge Congress to swiftly pass this bill,” Connors said.

An identical House bill is expected to be introduced in the next few weeks, according to a National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation press release.

“An homage to America’s Medal of Honor recipients in our nation’s capital will remind visitors and residents alike of what it means to put your country first,” Cornyn said in a press release.

Museum foundation and Arlington leaders unveiled in October the first renderings of the building, a $150 million project envisioned in the city’s entertainment district. Officials have sought the Texas Rangers Youth Ballpark location for the museum at Nolan Ryan Expressway and AT&T Way. The city also agreed to pay the Rangers $1.375 million for capital improvements to Globe Life in exchange for the land.