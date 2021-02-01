Driver killed after his car crashes into concrete pillar, Arlington police say

A driver was killed early Monday on Interstate 30 in Arlington when his car hit a concrete pillar, Arlington police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the deceased, a man in his 30s, once the next of kin have been notified.

The fatal wreck was reported just after 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-30 in Arlington.

The motorist was traveling westbound when for an undetermined reason, he lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway, police said.

The car went between two guardrails and collided with the pillar.

The driver died at the scene.