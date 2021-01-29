Luxury apartments mark first multifamily community in Arlington’s Viridian

The Jackson, a four-story, 340-unit development, is the first multifamily development in Viridian, Arlington’s first planned community. Courtesy Streetlights Residential

Arlington’s 2,400-acre Viridian community gained 340 apartment units in late December as a Dallas-based firm opened the area’s first multifamily development.

The Jackson at 4101 Viridian Village Dr. is the newest installment to the city’s first master-planned community.

The nearby attractions such as River Legacy Park and Lake Arlington make the 340-unity apartment community appealing for young professionals, empty-nesters and families with children, said Greg Coutant, vice president of development for StreetLights Residential. The location also puts residents close to the entertainment district.

“We’ve spent a lot of time trying to craft buildings and projects that fit in with the neighborhood,” Coutant said. “With a community like Viridian that’s really synonymous with high-quality living in Arlington, we thought it’d be a perfect fit.”

Unit sizes range from 588 to 1,671 square feet. Listed unit rates range from $1,299 to $3,028, and certain floor plans include private porches, induction cook-top kitchen islands and large outdoor spaces.

The Jackson is StreetLights’ first project in Arlington. Coutant said the firm, which has developed properties in Dallas and Frisco, is open to building more apartments in Arlington.

“The amount of job growth in the central Metroplex has been a major draw for us,” he said.

Leasing information is available at the complex’s website, thejacksonviridian.com.