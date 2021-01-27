Walmart will offer the coronavirus vaccine in Texas stores. Here’s how to get it.

Walmart will offer the coronavirus vaccine at select Texas locations, the company announced Wednesday.

Vaccinations will be open for those in Texas’ 1A or 1B groups, which includes front-line health care workers, those living or working at long-term care facilities and those 65 or older or with health conditions.

To get an appointment, people must register on Walmart’s website. The company will make online registration available for the Texas locations next week, a Walmart spokesperson said.

Here are the Walmart locations that will have the vaccine:

795 Texas Ave., Bridge City

930 N. Walnut Creek Drive, Mansfield

150 N. Interstate 35 E., Lancaster

201 W. Marcy Drive, Big Spring

488 Highway 71 W., Bastrop

1900 W. Moore Ave., Terrell

In Tarrant County, people can continue to register for the vaccine on the county’s website.