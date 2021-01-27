Coronavirus
Walmart will offer the coronavirus vaccine in Texas stores. Here’s how to get it.
Walmart will offer the coronavirus vaccine at select Texas locations, the company announced Wednesday.
Vaccinations will be open for those in Texas’ 1A or 1B groups, which includes front-line health care workers, those living or working at long-term care facilities and those 65 or older or with health conditions.
To get an appointment, people must register on Walmart’s website. The company will make online registration available for the Texas locations next week, a Walmart spokesperson said.
Here are the Walmart locations that will have the vaccine:
795 Texas Ave., Bridge City
930 N. Walnut Creek Drive, Mansfield
150 N. Interstate 35 E., Lancaster
201 W. Marcy Drive, Big Spring
488 Highway 71 W., Bastrop
1900 W. Moore Ave., Terrell
In Tarrant County, people can continue to register for the vaccine on the county’s website.
