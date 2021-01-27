Coronavirus

Walmart will offer the coronavirus vaccine in Texas stores. Here’s how to get it.

Walmart will offer the coronavirus vaccine at select Texas locations, the company announced Wednesday.

Vaccinations will be open for those in Texas’ 1A or 1B groups, which includes front-line health care workers, those living or working at long-term care facilities and those 65 or older or with health conditions.

To get an appointment, people must register on Walmart’s website. The company will make online registration available for the Texas locations next week, a Walmart spokesperson said.

Here are the Walmart locations that will have the vaccine:

In Tarrant County, people can continue to register for the vaccine on the county’s website.

