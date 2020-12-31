Despite COVID, 2020 was a big year for Arlington’s entertainment district. What’s next?

After becoming the temporary hosts for sports championships marooned due to other states’ public health restrictions, Arlington leaders hope they’ve proven their capacity to adapt and safely hold large gatherings, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

When the Cotton Bowl staff learned the College Football Playoff would take place in AT&T Stadium instead of its usual spot in Pasadena, California, they spent the weekend before Christmas figuring out logistics, said Bry Patton, the bowl’s athletic association chair. While it was up to Rose Bowl staff to put on the event, putting on both bowl games in two days required teamwork. Longtime Cotton Bowl staffers offered their advice and resources, Patton said, for the competition’s one-time move from California.

“They’re the granddaddy of them all, no question about it,” Patton said. “We wouldn’t have wanted to have been in their shoes — that would have been horrible. We’ve been very fortunate to be able to help them.”

A similar dash happened at Globe Life Field after National Finals Rodeo officials announced the “Super Bowl of Rodeo’s” move from Las Vegas to Arlington’s new ballpark. The 10-day cowboy spectacle sold out each night as fans filtered through health screenings at the stadium and brought even more visitors to related events in Fort Worth.

Globe Life was also the site of the World Series in October.

“The unfortunate circumstances surrounding COVID presented us with the opportunities that we might not have expected otherwise,” said Rob Matwick, Texas Rangers executive vice president.

The events are just the latest for a city that in the last several years has hosted the Super Bowl in 2014 and WrestleMania in 2016. However, Arlington leaders are expecting more high-profile events and fans to come, especially as vaccine distributions continue through Tarrant County and Texas.

“We have pretty much established ourselves as the sports capital of the nation,” Mayor Jeff Williams said in a phone interview.

Williams said the entertainment district may soon outgrow its name with the addition of apartment complexes and a new 900-room hotel and convention center near Live! by Loews as early as 2023. The area is also the future home of the National Medal of Honor Museum, slated to open in 2024.

“This will be an incredible addition that I think will complement ourselves very well,” Williams said. “It moves us into both an historic and education attraction here in our community.”

Matwick said Globe Life is also eyeing the possibility of hosting different types of events such as dinners and luncheons as vaccines become more widely available. The stadium has a handful of summer concerts on the books, and leaders are planning for a spring baseball season.

“I can’t sit here and say that we have a clear path yet, but we’re making all preparations towards starting the season on time and being ready for baseball in Arlington at Globe Life Field in April,” Matwick said.

Public health

Even though events were relocated to Arlington due to other states’ more stringent regulations on large gatherings and events, teams and fans have still had to abide by strict public health guidelines in Arlington, leaders contended.

Events like the rodeo, as well as the World Series, were possible only through collaboration with public health officials, Williams said. Both Globe Life and AT&T Stadium have mask policies, limited stadium capacity and blocked-off seating “pods” reserved for families.

“The people that come have to follow the restrictions we have established that have worked for us,” Williams said. “What I think Arlington is proving is that we can, under strict guidelines and following them, be able to exist and adhere in the midst of the pandemic.”

Officials told the Star-Telegram in November they were satisfied with Globe Life Field’s precautions for the National Finals Rodeo, if not worried that ancillary events around Fort Worth would become small “super spreaders” in a time when Tarrant County COVID-19 cases spiked.

Matwick said the ability to continue to hold events is based on accountability of fans at the stadiums and enforcement of policies.

“They presented themselves because of COVID, but they don’t happen unless we’re adhering to the standards we needed to adhere to make sure they’re as safe as possible,” he said.