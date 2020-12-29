After pandemic-altered season, opt-outs and transfers, Oklahoma, Florida in high Cotton

Like everything else in 2020, the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington will be a little different.

Despite the limitations and restrictions in place because of COVID-19, including reduced attendance and curtailed festivities for players and fans, the game remains the same.

No. 6 Oklahoma takes on No. 7 Florida at 7 p.m. Wednesday in arguably the best non-College Football Playoff matchup of the bowl season. The game airs on ESPN.

The Sooners (8-2) won the Big 12 with a 27-21 win over Iowa State. The Gators (8-3) won the Southeastern Conference East Division but lost to No. 1 Alabama 52-46 in the SEC Championship.

Both coaches, however, feel relieved just to be preparing for a New Year’s Eve Six bowl game after dealing with a pandemic-altered season like no other in history.

“I tell you what is really special to me is getting here [Monday] and even here at the hotel, the hospitality, the game room that’s set up for the players,” Florida coach Dan Mullen said.

“It’s been such a difficult year and so much has happened this year … to see them just come together, enjoy and have such a great time with all the smiles, all the laughs, that seems to in a lot of the world to have been missing this year. So I think that is so special, and I’m thankful.”

For the coaches, the obstacles have continued. Especially for Mullen, who will be without a slew of players, including four important offensive players. Receivers Kadarius Toney and Trevon Grimes and tight end Kyle Pitts opted out of playing with eyes on the NFL draft, and receiver Kyle Copeland will miss the game after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Mullen expects to be down to about 60 scholarship players. Multiple Sooners players, including running back TJ Pledger, have entered the transfer portal.

All of the hurdles, however, just make finishing the season in one of the most historic bowl games even the more satisfying, both coaches said.

“I think you’re kind of just in the moment right now of preparing and trying to play and coach your best. But it will be special no matter what happens,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. “The rest of my career, I think I will always look back at this season and be proud of what this team accomplished, be proud of what college football was able to accomplish.

“We have the worst possible setup to make it during a pandemic with a lot of times community living, just the way our programs are set up. Guys still having to go to school. It’s not the ideal sport to survive during a pandemic, and we’ve found a way to do it.”

Mullen agreed.

“I know we’re excited to be here, excited for the game,” he said. “I know our guys are thrilled right now to go over to AT&T Stadium to see that and experience that for the walk-through [Tuesday] and just enjoy the experiences around the Cotton Bowl. And then get to obviously go compete against one of the top programs in the country in Oklahoma.”