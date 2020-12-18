Tanning salon closed in Arlington due to COVID-19. A liquor store may replace it

A north Arlington shopping center was cleared to open a package liquor store in place of a tanning salon after coronavirus restrictions halted business during its peak months.

Sonny Hernandez has owned and operated Cancun Tan and Fitness at 2500 NE Green Oaks Blvd. for 13 years. The location, he said, was central to his other locations in neighboring cities such as Hurst and Mansfield.

“I grew up here, so I was kind of fond of the area,” Hernandez said.

During any other year, his business would earn over half its revenue during the spring as people sought spray tans ahead of popular outdoor summer events. But as COVID-19 gained foothold in North Texas, businesses like Cancun Tan were forced to close between March and May as a public health precaution. Hernandez fell behind on rent for the months lost, which he said his landlord Mojy Haddad demanded he pay.

After unsuccessfully asking for assistance or leniency on rent, Hernandez decided against renewing his month-to-month lease.

“At the end of the day, (Haddad) can’t expect someone to pay rent when the government says you can’t be open,” Hernandez said.

Haddad, president of CHS Architects, did not return multiple requests for comment made by phone or email Wednesday and Thursday. But in his emergency request to City Council on Tuesday for a permit allowing a package liquor store to operate, he told council the store would be an “essential business” that would generate revenue and prevent a vacancy as businesses struggle..

“Allowing this essential use in the center will have substantial benefits to the city as another vacancy will be prevented,” Haddad said during the Tuesday City Council meeting. The permit would also, he added, mitigate the economic loss from affected businesses such as Cancun Tan.

It was unclear who would own and operate the liquor store.

Leaders gave Haddad the unanimous votes needed for an emergency permit, with District 4 Councilmember Andrew Piel and Mayor Jeff Williams abstaining from the vote.

